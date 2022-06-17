Owners of Rosati’s Pizza bringing SliceAbility to Cumming City Center

Rosati’s Pizza owners, Jeni and Matt Smith, will bring a very “special” - in more ways than one - pizza restaurant to the Cumming City Center.

The Smiths, who have lived and worked in the Cumming/Forsyth County community for the past 15 years while raising their five children, plan to open SliceAbility, a pizza-by-the-slice concept with a focus on employing individuals with special needs.

Jeni was inspired to create this new concept after working with the Forsyth County Schools’ Community Based Vocational Instruction program for the past eight years, through which she provides job training and experience at Rosati’s Pizza in south Forsyth to students with special needs, according to a news release.

Through that experience, Jeni realized she could do something that would combine her heart for the special needs community while utilizing the knowledge she has acquired owning and operating a restaurant.

“At SliceAbility, we intend to create a safe space for food, fun and fellowship for ALL, with particular care to be an inclusive restaurant for people with developmental disabilities and those who love someone with a development disability or diagnosis,” Jeni said, adding that such individuals often struggle to find employment. “But we realize there is a very ‘employABLE’ group of individuals in our community.

“We celebrate the gifts and talents of our exceptional special needs community, while recognizing that their schedules, job descriptions and expectations will vary from day-to-day and require special attention to their uniqueness.”

SliceAbility will provide job training, job opportunities and leadership roles for the special needs community while also creating a warm and welcoming environment for anyone who wants to enjoy a “slice of something special.”



