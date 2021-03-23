pOpshelf set to open on Market Place in April

A new store is coming to Pier 1 Import’s old location at 1505 Market Place Blvd. pOpshelf, a trendy shopping experience with about 95% of items priced at $5 or less, will be opening in April 2021.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings in the Atlanta market with the addition of a store in Cumming and look forward to having customers pop by the new store later this spring,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations. “We invite customers to explore our stores and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more.”

The store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs in the area. To apply for a position, visit careers.popshelf.com/ or text JOBS to 38228 for a link to the careers page.

“At pOpshelf, there’s ever-changing fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in the stress-free shopping experience we offer,” Frame said. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store.”

To learn more about pOpshelf, visist newscenter.dollargeneral.com/popshelf/.