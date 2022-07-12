Post Office holding hiring fair this week

The U.S. Postal Service will be hosting a postal job fair at the Cumming Post Office at 525 Tribble Gap Road in Cumming on July 14 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

According to information provided by the postal service, the jobs available include:

Rural Carrier Associate, which pays $19.06 per hour and is described as "a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas."

Assistant Rural Carrier, which also pays $19.06 per hour and is listed as "Scheduled as needed, an ARC delivers packages on Sunday and observed holidays, and on Saturday, may sort, deliver, and collect mail and packages along a designated rural route. You may be required to provide a vehicle sufficient in size for delivery of mail if an employer-provided vehicle is not assigned." If you furnish the vehicle, extra compensation is paid.

City Carrier Assistant, with a pay rate of $18.92 per hour is a person who "delivers mail and packages on a varied schedule that may include weekends and holidays. The position requires a valid Georgia driver’s license, safe driving record, and experience with a passenger car or larger."



Postal Support Employee (PSE) Sales and Services/Distribution Associate paying $18.69 per hour is a person who "serves customers at the retail counter and distributes mail and packages for postal personnel to deliver. The position is intended to be very flexible; an employee can be scheduled any hours and days, including weekends and holidays. This non-career position may lead to career employment."



