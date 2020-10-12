Publix opens in Matt Community

Grocery shopping just got a little easier for residents living in the Matt Community in North Forsyth.

On Saturday, the new Publix grocery store located at the intersection of Matt Highway (Hwy. 369) and Bannister Road opened to the public.

Forsyth County District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area, said the store would be a big change for the area while following in the footsteps of other grocery stores that had been in the area previously.

“The opening of the Matt Town Center is a first of many things -- it’s the first shopping center to open in this area as well as the largest commercial complex to open thus far under the new architectural guidelines of the Coal Mountain Overlay,” said Forsyth County District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area.

“I am grateful it recognized the heritage of the Matt community in its name as it follows in the footsteps of other grocers like Loy Grogan, Roy Moore, Ollie Hurt and Leon Roland that came before them in this area. With a quality developer like Retail Planning Corporation, and a premier grocery store chain like Publix, we are happy to welcome them to our Matt community.”