This real estate team just opened a new office at the Cumming City Center
Willis Group ribbon cutting
Jarrod, left, and Greg Willis cut the ribbon to officially open the Willis Group’s new office in the Cumming City Center. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A crowd of realtors and community leaders came out to the Cumming City Center on Thursday, June 8, to celebrate the grand opening of the Willis Group’s new office.