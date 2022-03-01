Recycling woes hit Forsyth County customers

Has your trash service stopped picking up recycling but left the charge on your monthly bill?

The Forsyth County News has heard from several residents concerned about the issue. We spoke with Marla Prince, Senior Community Relations Specialist for Waste Management, and with Tammy Wright, manager of Environmental Programs for Forsyth County, and here is what we learned.



Staffing shortages have hit the waste removal industry just like many other businesses according to Prince.

She explained via email that the staffing shortage forced the change, saying, ”we hope to resume recycling services soon. During the interim, our recycling drivers have been reassigned to waste collection routes to ensure we continue to meet those needs.”

Prince told us they are aware that the fee is still being charged unless customers call and have it removed. She explained that, without having recycling available, some customers have more trash than one bin will hold, so the company is picking up the recycling bin as regular trash if it is left out.

Customers would normally pay an extra charge for a second trash bin, so Prince said the Recycling fee was left in place to offset that expense. Prince did say that any customer who does not need that extra space can call Waste Management and have the recycling bin picked up and the charge removed from their bill.

