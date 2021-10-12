Roxy Moxy, Kings Kids Boutique sign agreement with Cumming City Center

On Tuesday, Oct. 12th, the Cumming City Center welcomed local boutique Roxy Moxy and its child-focused division, Kings Kids, as owner and operator Lauren Reyes officially signed her City Center lease.

Founded in 2017, Roxy Moxy currently operates primarily through online sales via its website –shoproxymoxy.com, but does have a small brick and mortar location off the beaten path. Reyes and her team are excited for the visibility that moving to the City Center will bring.

“We’re in a rather obscure location off Bethelview Road currently so we don’t get very much foot traffic, but we do have a loyal group of ladies who like to come to the store even though it’s a little out of the way,” Reyes said. “We can’t wait to get settled into the City Center because that location will open up so many opportunities for us, our current customer base, and so many new customers!”

With a focus on size-inclusivity and “bringing fashion to everybody with EVERY BODY,” Roxy Moxy, offers the latest fashion trends in sizes Small to 3X. With a vision of “being different from the traditional boutiques out there,” Reyes wanted to cater to a wide range of sizes and ages.

“We strongly believe that the trendy, fun, funky and edgy clothes that we bring to our customers should be available to everyone,” she said. “I’m especially looking forward to tripling the size of our already existing location in order to bring even more fun trends to so many more people in our community.”

Kings Kids, the children’s division of Roxy Moxy, carries sizes Newborn through 16. Whether you’re looking for distressed jeans and cute tops, or smocked and traditional clothing for your little ones, Kings Kids can help.

Reyes said she chose the name “Kings Kids” and the logo, which features five well-dressed and color-coordinated kids, in representation of her own five children: Ava, Parker, Maddox, Jaxon and Kingston.

“This is a very family-friendly boutique, and you will see our family floating around and working when you come to visit us,” she added. “We can’t wait to meet new families from throughout our community at the Cumming City Center!”

For more information about Roxy Moxy, go to www.shoproxymoxy.com or @roxy.moxy.boutique on Facebook and @roxymoxyboutique on Instagram. For more on Kings Kids, join the Kings Kids Boutique Facebook group

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1263159363696316/