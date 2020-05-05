Ruby Tuesday in Dawson County closes permanently

The Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Dawson County has closed its doors permanently, as of the end of April.

The location had been closed temporarily as of March 31 due to lack of business, according to ex-employee Kelley Miller. But on April 21, all employees at the location received an email stating that the restaurant would be closing permanently.

Miller, who worked for Ruby Tuesday for 17 years, says that she reached out to corporate to ask about severance pay and received an email stating that no severance benefits would be offered.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting necessary governmental response, has put an unprecedented financial and personnel strain on the Ruby Tuesday,” the email read. “Given the impossibility of operating during this uncertain period, at this time severance benefits have been discontinued.”

For the ex-employees of the restaurant, looking for jobs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult, according to Miller.

“Losing my job during this difficult time has made it difficult to look for other jobs as a lot of places are still closed,” Miller said. “I have not felt a financial strain yet, but I’m sure many of my co-workers have.”

Christian Park, who was a cook at Ruby Tuesday since May of 2019, said that he is also looking for a new job after having filed for unemployment upon the restaurant’s closing.

“It’s definitely been rough,” Park said. “The stimulus check has been a blessing; I think we all miss our friends and co-workers though.”

See original story by Erica Schmidt, staff writer for the Dawson County News here.