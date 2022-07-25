Sawnee EMC introduces solar program to customers

Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation recently announcing that its board of directors recently approved a new Solar Renewable Energy Credit Program, according to a press release.



The program allows participating members to achieve renewable energy goals without having to install and maintain solar panels themselves.

Solar RECs represent the energy generated by the many utility scale solar projects from which Sawnee buys power. While buying a REC is not equivalent to buying electricity, it does fully represent and include 100% of the clean energy attributes of renewable electricity. according to the release.