Sawnee EMC introduces solar program to customers

Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation recently announcing that its board of directors recently approved a new Solar Renewable Energy Credit Program, according to a press release.
The program allows participating members to achieve renewable energy goals without having to install and maintain solar panels themselves.
Solar RECs represent the energy generated by the many utility scale solar projects from which Sawnee buys power. While buying a REC is not equivalent to buying electricity, it does fully represent and include 100% of the clean energy attributes of renewable electricity. according to the release.
This program will allow participating Sawnee EMC members to receive retired renewable energy credits from Sawnee EMC’s solar generation projects located in south Georgia.
Initially, Sawnee EMC was enrolling only commercial and industrial accounts into the program, but it is now open
to other members, on a first-come, first-served basis.
“This new program allows for flexibility within the commercial sector, where a business may have multiple locations or lack the infrastructure to install their own solar panels.” Blake House, vice president of member services said.
“Our solar REC program can help members offset their environmental impact or meet certain renewable energy goals, depending on what their mission happens to be.”
“Meeting and exceeding our member's needs is a daily focus for the staff of Sawnee EMC,” said Michael Goodroe, president and CEO “and with our new Solar Renewable Energy Credit Program, we can further help our members achieve their energy objectives.”
Commercial and Industrial members interested in learning more about this program are encouraged to call a member of Sawnee EMC’s Marketing Team at 770-887-2363 or via email at marketing@sawnee.com.