Sawnee EMC to return $8 million to some customers

Sawnee EMC will return $8 million to 130,000 eligible current and former members through a general retirement of patronage capital.

Around $8 million will be distributed to members, with the average refund being approximately $61. Existing Sawnee EMC members who are receiving a refund will get it in the form of a credit on their March 2023 electric bill. Former members who no longer have an active account with Sawnee and have a valid forwarding address on file will be mailed a check to their last known address on or around April 4.