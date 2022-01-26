Sawnee EMC returning $7.8M to current and former members

Sawnee Electric Membership Corporation said in a news release that it is preparing to return about $7.8 million to around 120,208 eligible current and former Sawnee members, through a general retirement of patronage capital.



This includes funds assigned for the balance of the year 2003 and all of 2004. This will provide funds to individuals and businesses who were members of the cooperative and received electric service from Sawnee at any time during 2003-04, according to the release.

Because Sawnee EMC is a not-for-profit electric cooperative, each year its members receive an assignment of what is called “patronage capital” in the records of the cooperative. Each member’s assignment is based on the amount of revenue they provided the cooperative through their electric bills during a particular year.

Patronage capital is defined in Sawnee’s Bylaws as an “allocation of the revenue in excess of operating costs and expenses” and is required by Georgia law, said the release. Sawnee EMC’s Board of Directors regularly considers the retirement of patronage capital to its members for certain periods and certain events. The board approves a retirement after it determines that doing so will not impair Sawnee’s overall financial position.



