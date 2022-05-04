Second phase of Halcyon office fully leased

RocaPoint Partners has three new office leases in Halcyon’s Building 1100, according to a news release.



Success Factory, Incident IQ and Design District, are all set to open later this year and bring several new jobs to the area. With the leases, Halcyon’s second phase is fully leased with a diverse set of companies interested in offices to help in recruiting and retaining top talent, the release said.

The announcement comes on the heels of recent news at the property, including the planned opening of the Tutu School at Halcyon, as well as the addition of office and retail clients such as BBQGuys, Eclipse Di Luna, Il Bottegone, Playa Bowls and Alimera Sciences.

“Since opening two years ago, Halcyon has transformed into a thriving destination for guests, residents and employees across the greater Metro Atlanta region,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners. “The velocity at which our latest office building has leased up solidifies our strategy of creating an outdoor-centric environment with a variety of restaurants, shops, entertainment and programming. Employees want to work where they have many options, and in a time where office leasing may be lagging elsewhere, Halcyon is seeing success.”

Success Factory, an Amsterdam-based network marketing platform, will open its U.S. headquarters this summer on the building’s second floor. A network marketing platform that connects sellers, customers and companies, Halcyon is a crucial part of its American expansion. The firm will occupy 6,911 square feet.

“We chose Halcyon for our entry to the U.S. because the amenities are unmatched in the area. We know that our staff, customers and partners will love to be a part of this environment every day and for years to come,” said Success Factory CEO Jason Tyne.

Atlanta-based software company Incident IQ is expanding its footprint at Halcyon. The firm, a workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools and manages mission-critical services for millions of students and teachers across the country, will occupy 6,911 square feet on Building 1100’s second floor.