Second phase of Halcyon office fully leased

RocaPoint Partners has three new office leases in Halcyon’s Building 1100, according to a news release.
Success Factory, Incident IQ and Design District, are all set to open later this year and bring several new jobs to the area. With the leases, Halcyon’s second phase is fully leased with a diverse set of companies interested in offices to help in recruiting and retaining top talent, the release said.
The announcement comes on the heels of recent news at the property, including the planned opening of the Tutu School at Halcyon, as well as the addition of office and retail clients such as BBQGuys, Eclipse Di Luna, Il Bottegone, Playa Bowls and Alimera Sciences.
“Since opening two years ago, Halcyon has transformed into a thriving destination for guests, residents and employees across the greater Metro Atlanta region,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners. “The velocity at which our latest office building has leased up solidifies our strategy of creating an outdoor-centric environment with a variety of restaurants, shops, entertainment and programming. Employees want to work where they have many options, and in a time where office leasing may be lagging elsewhere, Halcyon is seeing success.”
Success Factory, an Amsterdam-based network marketing platform, will open its U.S. headquarters this summer on the building’s second floor. A network marketing platform that connects sellers, customers and companies, Halcyon is a crucial part of its American expansion. The firm will occupy 6,911 square feet.
“We chose Halcyon for our entry to the U.S. because the amenities are unmatched in the area. We know that our staff, customers and partners will love to be a part of this environment every day and for years to come,” said Success Factory CEO Jason Tyne.
Atlanta-based software company Incident IQ is expanding its footprint at Halcyon. The firm, a workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools and manages mission-critical services for millions of students and teachers across the country, will occupy 6,911 square feet on Building 1100’s second floor.
Design District, a family-owned, dog-friendly flooring and design company, will open a higher-end customer design center and experience center. Situated across from BBQ Guys’ showroom space, Design District is relocating its long-running center to Building 1100’s ground-floor, occupying 5,719 square feet.
“Building 1100 is the perfect place for our new experience center,” said Daniel Murphy with Design District. “With the sophisticated design of the building, along with the property’s amenities and dog-friendly attitude, we are delighted to welcome new and existing clients to our new center.”
As a social destination for the surrounding Metro Atlanta area, Halcyon’s restaurant, retail, multifamily, entertainment and recreational offerings curate an environment where companies and guests can collaborate, live, play and thrive. Halcyon has also anchored itself as a trailhead for the Big Creek Greenway, connecting to more than 11 miles of linear park in Fulton and Forsyth Counties.
The complete leasing of Halcyon’s Building 1100 further solidifies the office momentum and desire for modernized spaces around Forsyth County, according to the release.
“We have seen incredible demand from tech tenants desiring immediate space in mixed-use developments around North Fulton,” said Tom Miller, executive managing director at Newmark. “The flight to quality is ever present and Halcyon is set up for success with unique offerings and a plethora of amenities that employees yearn for.”
For more information on leasing space at Halcyon, visit visithalcyon.com.