See where Forsyth ranks among wealthiest counties in Georgia

Do you feel like you’re living in the richest county in the state? A recent study says you are.
SmartAsset, an online resource for consumer-focused financial information, has named Forsyth County the overall wealthiest county in Georgia.
Using sources from IRS SOI Tax Statistics, Zillow, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, SmartAsset, compared counties across the state using three key metrics: investment income, property value and per capita income.
After considering those metrics, SmartAsset listed Forsyth County as the wealthiest county in the state, followed by Oconee, Fulton, Fayette and Cherokee. Dawson County ranks seventh on the list.
“Great leadership and stewardship have nurtured a safe community, good schools, amazing community spaces, all of which draws positive attention,” said Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John. “It is great to hear that Forsyth County continues to attract successful families and businesses from across the state and the country.”
Forsyth County has the highest median income in Georgia at $120,999. It also has the highest median home value at $559,328.
Investment income was the only category analyzed in which Forsyth was not ranked number one in the state. With an average investment income of $24,181, Forsyth County ranked at No. 63, while Fulton ranked first.
Forsyth County’s national ranking regarding median income is 16th, and it is ranked 91st in the nation for overall wealth.