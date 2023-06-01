See where Forsyth ranks among wealthiest counties in Georgia

Do you feel like you’re living in the richest county in the state? A recent study says you are.

SmartAsset, an online resource for consumer-focused financial information, has named Forsyth County the overall wealthiest county in Georgia.

Using sources from IRS SOI Tax Statistics, Zillow, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, SmartAsset, compared counties across the state using three key metrics: investment income, property value and per capita income.