Simple Man Distillery brings Georgia grown spirits to Cumming City Center

Award-winning distiller and owner of Simple Man Distillery, Justin Douglas, has found a home in the Cumming City Center where he will mash, ferment, distill, and sell Georgia-centric, farm-to-glass spirits, which are currently distributed across Georgia through Eagle Rock Distributors, according to a news release.
Simple Man Distillery, a Georgia Grown member business, creates unique spirits featuring raw ingredients from family-owned farms throughout Georgia. A division of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Grown helps new agribusinesses grow and established agribusinesses thrive by bringing producers, processors, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and consumers together in one powerful, statewide community.
Justin previously used other distilleries across the state to produce his spirits via contract arrangements. The Cumming City Center proved to be the perfect spot to open his first brick-and-mortar location.
“The Cumming City Center is a natural fit for a mission-driven company to put roots down in the heart of one of the fastest-growing cities in Georgia.”
Simple Man Distillery’s concept will be a fully functional distillery, a special event barrel room, and a tasting room styled as a mid-century speakeasy. Private dining booths will lend to the air of mystery and magic in the speakeasy setting.
For those seeking one-of-a-kind flavors and moments, regular and craft cocktails will really shine, begging to be enjoyed for both their beauty and taste.
While a set food menu is not established, a pop-up kitchen featuring local chefs and culinary startups will rotate, ensuring a fresh, new experience every visit. Simple Man Distillery’s location, adjacent to the City Center’s Lou Sobh Amphitheater, will even offer a to-go bar.
“Control of our own production will allow us to create incredible regular and special releases showcasing what Georgia farmers can do,” Justin said. “Amazing flavors are captured using fresh produce that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world. We want to show that liquor can have as much terroir as wine!”
Simple Man’s efforts have drawn the attention of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Southern Living, Forbes and other well-known media outlets. Simple Man Distillery spirits showcase different state regions and backgrounds, providing a virtual “taste of Georgia” through libations.
For example, Dickey Farms in Musella has grown peaches for over five generations, allowing Simple Man to produce the first vodka in the world made from peaches.
“It has a neutral flavor, but there is an essence of fresh fruit on the nose and finish that is only possible using fresh peaches,” Justin noted.
Gilliard Farms in Brunswick is one of the oldest African American-owned farms in the Southeast. Chef Matthew Raiford and sister Althea Raiford grow botanicals, which are masterfully featured in Simple Man’s Gullah Geechee Gin. Finished with hibiscus, it is a great example of a floral New World gin. Herbalist/Alchemist Jovan Sage concocted the recipe.
“And Chef Raiford just happens to be a James Beard-nominated chef that recently released a Gullah Geechee cookbook: ‘Bress N Nyam,”” Justin added.
Simple Man’s Smoked Apple Brandy proudly features apples grown at Penland Farms in Ellijay. Adding to the warmth of brandy, Douglas and friends hand-cut and smoke apples over apple wood. Justin fondly describes it as “a kiss of smoke pairing well with the sweetness of Ellijay apples.”
The name Simple Man Distillery was born from a philosophy of simplifying lives and ingredients, Justin noted. “Leaving the corporate world allowed more time for me to be involved with family. Making every daddy-daughter dance and imparting my limited and lacking baseball skills to help coach my son’s little league team are treasures that I wouldn’t miss.”
But, he added, Simple Man is unlike any other job. “It doesn’t feel like work because of the joy and satisfaction that we get celebrating farmers and educating consumers at the same time,” he said. “We’re overjoyed to be able to bring all of this to the Cumming City Center.”
For more information about Simple Man Distillery go to www.smdistillery.com, or like and follow @simplemandistillery on Instagram and @SimpleManDistillery on Facebook.