Simple Man Distillery brings Georgia grown spirits to Cumming City Center

Award-winning distiller and owner of Simple Man Distillery, Justin Douglas, has found a home in the Cumming City Center where he will mash, ferment, distill, and sell Georgia-centric, farm-to-glass spirits, which are currently distributed across Georgia through Eagle Rock Distributors, according to a news release.



Simple Man Distillery, a Georgia Grown member business, creates unique spirits featuring raw ingredients from family-owned farms throughout Georgia. A division of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia Grown helps new agribusinesses grow and established agribusinesses thrive by bringing producers, processors, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and consumers together in one powerful, statewide community.

Justin previously used other distilleries across the state to produce his spirits via contract arrangements. The Cumming City Center proved to be the perfect spot to open his first brick-and-mortar location.

“The Cumming City Center is a natural fit for a mission-driven company to put roots down in the heart of one of the fastest-growing cities in Georgia.”

Simple Man Distillery’s concept will be a fully functional distillery, a special event barrel room, and a tasting room styled as a mid-century speakeasy. Private dining booths will lend to the air of mystery and magic in the speakeasy setting.

For those seeking one-of-a-kind flavors and moments, regular and craft cocktails will really shine, begging to be enjoyed for both their beauty and taste.

While a set food menu is not established, a pop-up kitchen featuring local chefs and culinary startups will rotate, ensuring a fresh, new experience every visit. Simple Man Distillery’s location, adjacent to the City Center’s Lou Sobh Amphitheater, will even offer a to-go bar.

“Control of our own production will allow us to create incredible regular and special releases showcasing what Georgia farmers can do,” Justin said. “Amazing flavors are captured using fresh produce that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world. We want to show that liquor can have as much terroir as wine!”

