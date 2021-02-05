Sisters launch subscription boxes for seniors, hope to prevent isolation with fun surprises

Sisters Brandi Allen and Ashley Rollins created a way to help keep seniors happy and engaged amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Silver Swag Box is a monthly subscription designed for seniors that includes items to bring a smile to their faces and keep them connected during a time of separation.

Allen, who is from Ringgold, and Rollins, of Cumming, came up with the idea for a subscription box in June.

When the pandemic hit the country in March, Rollins and Allen could no longer visit their aunt Betty who lived in St. Louis. Rollins said their aunt had no other family that lived close by.

The sisters said they were close to their aunt and would take turns visiting her every three to four months. But when travel became limited, they shifted to sending Betty care packages in the mail.

“But then it kind of felt like we began sending [Aunt Betty] the same thing over and over, so we started to look for a subscription box [to send her],” Rollins said.

Rollins said how her nieces loved getting subscription boxes in the mail, so she and her sister set out to look for something they could send to their aunt. As they searched, it was hard to find what they were looking for.

“So we just thought, why don’t we [make a subscription box]?” Rollins said. “[My sister and I] both have corporate jobs, so this is kind of a project to fill a need that we have and to hopefully help others as well.”