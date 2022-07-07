Smithson joins Forsyth County News as sales executive for north Forsyth

Forsyth County News has hired David Smithson as the multimedia sales executive for the north Forsyth area.



In his new role, Smithson will be responsible for handling advertiser accounts and working with local businesses to ensure satisfaction with advertisements placed in the paper.

Most recently, Smithson worked with Builders First Choice, formerly BMC, in Cumming.

Smithson has been in sales since 2005.

Smithson enjoys spending time with his family, having fun on the lake, camping, hiking in the mountains and meeting new friends.

“I’m looking forward to spending time meeting local business owners and entrepreneurs and being part of such a great community here in Forsyth,” Smithson said.

Smithson will be stepping into the role under the leadership of Tim Anderson, who has been named as the new advertising sales manager for the Forsyth County News and Dawson County News.



