StretchLab, a new business in Cumming, celebrating grand opening Saturday

StretchLab in Cumming will have its grand opening from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13.

There will be membership promotions, raffles for other local businesses including Row House, Hotworx, Whydrate, Hypervolt, and many others, along with demo stretches after a ribbon-cutting planned at 2 p.m., with Mayor Troy Brumbalow, according to a news release.

Along with discounted member rates, there will be vendors including Everbowl, a local business that specializes in superfood with bowls full of healthy options.

StretchLab is at 916 Market Place Blvd., Cumming GA 30041.

For more information, visit www.stretchlab.com/location/cumming, or call 470-571-1119.