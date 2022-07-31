Sugar Polish Nail Bar plans another location at Cumming City Center

Sugar Polish Nail Bar is opening its newest location at the Cumming City Center, according to a news release.
The first location was established in Athens in 2018 followed by a sister location that opened in Midtown in 2020.
Sugar Polish provides luxury services in manicures, pedicures and waxing with a focus on creating the ultimate nail salon experience and redefining the current nail industry.
“We are proud to bring our exclusive vision of what we believe the nail industry has been lacking in the city of Cumming,” said business owner Jaden Tran.
With a mission to expand nationally, Sugar Polish is planning a grand opening at the Cumming City Center in spring of 2023.
