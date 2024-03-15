By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Suwanee boutique offering homemade goods to open new location at Halcyon this weekend
MAKE[R], a Suwanee gift shop and boutique offering handmade goods from local artisans, is opening a new location at Halcyon. Photos courtesy of Halcyon.
A Suwanee market offering handmade goods from local artisans is officially opening a second location at Halcyon this weekend.