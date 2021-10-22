Ten Point Boutique latest to sign with Cumming City Center

Ten Point Boutique became the third clothing retailer to sign a lease with the Cumming City Center on Friday, Oct. 22.
Currently located in Dawsonville, the Ten Point Boutique team will be moving their storefront to the City Center. Owner Kylie Novitt said the store offers a wide array of women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and gifts, as well as some men’s clothing items.
“We strive to help women find their confidence and love for themselves,” Novitt said. “We aim to be a place that people want to come back to; where they are known by name and feel more like family and friends than customers.”
Ten Point Boutique carries everything from athletic and loungewear to dresses and swimwear in a range of sizes and styles suitable for many different body types. In addition to the current brick and mortar location in the Dawson Crossroads Shopping Center, Ten Point Boutique also has a thriving online sales business through its website, www.shoptenpoint.com.
Novitt said she and her staff have worked hard to cultivate their current customer base and they cannot wait to continue to serve them, as well as new customers, at the Cumming City Center, according to a news release.
“We are a very blessed bunch and we cannot wait to come into the City of Cumming and see what God has in store for us and all the other businesses at the City Center,” she said. “As a small business owner, I am truly so thankful and blessed.”
She added that she is especially blessed to have a strong support team and family of customers around her.
“I have the most amazing people in my corner and none of this would be possible without their love and support,” she said. “I could not be more grateful for my people, and I just wanted to be able to give them a shout-out because they are a very special part of Ten Point Boutique.
“We are all so excited to be a part of the Cumming City Center and look forward to being able to meet everyone in the coming months.”