Ten Point Boutique latest to sign with Cumming City Center

Ten Point Boutique became the third clothing retailer to sign a lease with the Cumming City Center on Friday, Oct. 22.



Currently located in Dawsonville, the Ten Point Boutique team will be moving their storefront to the City Center. Owner Kylie Novitt said the store offers a wide array of women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and gifts, as well as some men’s clothing items.

“We strive to help women find their confidence and love for themselves,” Novitt said. “We aim to be a place that people want to come back to; where they are known by name and feel more like family and friends than customers.”

Ten Point Boutique carries everything from athletic and loungewear to dresses and swimwear in a range of sizes and styles suitable for many different body types. In addition to the current brick and mortar location in the Dawson Crossroads Shopping Center, Ten Point Boutique also has a thriving online sales business through its website, www.shoptenpoint.com.

