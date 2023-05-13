These destinations are considered hot spots for tourism in Forsyth County

More than 30 local tourism and film industry professionals, elected officials and business leaders loaded onto a bus Thursday morning for Discover FoCo’s 2nd Annual FoCo Fam Tour.
Closing out National Travel and Tourism Week, the tour was meant to take locals on an all-day journey to many of the places and businesses that make Forsyth County unique, drawing attention to each through the lens of a visitor.
Director of Tourism Joni Buford said the tour also helps to bring awareness “to the impact these hospitality and tourism businesses bring to our county economically and as a quality-of-life piece” by educating guests on how the different local tourism markets work together to provide an amazing experience for visitors.
The guests, which throughout the day included state Reps. Lauren McDonald and Brent Cox, City Councilwoman Linda Ledbetter, local venue management teams, hotel teams, film location scout Dodd Vickery and more, visied nine locations throughout the day:
● Sawnee Mountain Preserve
● The FoCAL Center
● Tiki Time Lanier
● Bent Rods Charter Company
● Freedom Mill
● The Cumming City Center
● Legends Distillery
● The Timberline Glamping Company
● Halcyon Forsyth
With each stop, guests went on a tour led by local or business leaders.
For example, Timberline Glamping owner Rebeka Self walked guests through the company’s campground located off Lake Lanier on Allyn Lane Memorial Way, showing them the different tents available to book for a comfortable getaway.
The large tents outfitted with full beds, AC units, coffee makers and cozy decor wowed nearly everyone on the tour.
Earlier at the Cumming City Center, guests enjoyed a complimentary lunch at Sliceability, a pizzeria inside the center that plans to open to the public soon, before Property Manager Jennifer Archer showed the visitors around the rest of the site.
She pointed out two murals painted by local artists along with the City Center’s now famous Lou Sobh Amphitheater and Tin Cup Grill’s putting course.
