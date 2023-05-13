These destinations are considered hot spots for tourism in Forsyth County

With each stop, guests went on a tour led by local or business leaders.

For example, Timberline Glamping owner Rebeka Self walked guests through the company’s campground located off Lake Lanier on Allyn Lane Memorial Way, showing them the different tents available to book for a comfortable getaway.

The large tents outfitted with full beds, AC units, coffee makers and cozy decor wowed nearly everyone on the tour.

Earlier at the Cumming City Center, guests enjoyed a complimentary lunch at Sliceability, a pizzeria inside the center that plans to open to the public soon, before Property Manager Jennifer Archer showed the visitors around the rest of the site.

She pointed out two murals painted by local artists along with the City Center’s now famous Lou Sobh Amphitheater and Tin Cup Grill’s putting course.