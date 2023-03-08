‘They need every parking space they can get’ Commissioners discuss new Waffle House in this area of Forsyth County

Forsyth County Commissioners covered, and smothered, plans for a new location for a popular restaurant at a recent meeting.

During their work session on Tuesday, March 7, Forsyth County Commissioners discussed plans for a new Waffle House restaurant planned on Browns Bridge Road in the Walmart shopping center, which is currently going through the county’s zoning process.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved by a 4-0 vote, with District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson absent, starting a county-initiated process for a zoning variance to reduce the business’s rear setback from the required 25 feet to 12 feet.

“I would rather do this than give them concessions on the bump-outs and making the building look better, and they were going to lose two parking spaces, and we really think they need every parking space they can get,” said District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area. “Waffle House is going to be really popular there in front of Walmart.”