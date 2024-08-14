This flooring company is closing its Forsyth County store The LL Flooring in Forsyth County is located at 580 Atlanta Road in Cumming in the Tri County Plaza. - photo by Kelly Whitmire A flooring store in Forsyth County is closing its doors for good. Latest This local brewery was named among the fastest growing private businesses in America Sawnee EMC set to receive power from five planned solar sites This new boutique inn and spa is now offering luxury treatments, staycation in Cumming Sawnee EMC earns high satisfaction rating