This flooring company is closing its Forsyth County store
08142024LL FLOORING
The LL Flooring in Forsyth County is located at 580 Atlanta Road in Cumming in the Tri County Plaza. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A flooring store in Forsyth County is closing its doors for good.