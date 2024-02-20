By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This local business closed its doors at the Cumming City Center this week after just 8 months. Here’s why.
Muse Cabin closed its doors at the Cumming City Center on Monday, Feb. 19, about eight months after it first opened. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Muse Cabin permanently closed its doors at the Cumming City Center on Monday, Feb. 19, making way for a new business to open in its place.