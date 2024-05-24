This new men’s clothing store is now open at the Cumming City Center Ansley and Christine Fowler stand with family and City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow as they cut the ribbon to officially open Rugged Refined. - photo by Sabrina Kerns A new men’s clothing store at the Cumming City Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 24, officially opening its doors to the community. Latest Who is behind Trader Joe’s sign outside the empty Lidl? Want to work at City Center this summer? Here's what businesses are looking for from teens It's Official! Trader Joe’s is coming to Forsyth County New Chick-fil-A now open