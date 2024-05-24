By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This new men’s clothing store is now open at the Cumming City Center
05242024RUGGED REFINED
Ansley and Christine Fowler stand with family and City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow as they cut the ribbon to officially open Rugged Refined. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A new men’s clothing store at the Cumming City Center held a ribbon cutting on Friday, May 24, officially opening its doors to the community.