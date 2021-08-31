How these sisters grew tie-dye business through Instagram influencers in just a year

Kayla, left, and Jenna Elko sport two clothing sets available through their website. Happy Soul Sisters now offers more than 300 other items. “I love everything about this business,” Kayla said. “I would never want to give it up.”

For the past year, the two sisters have worked nonstop to grow the business while finishing school, and they have come a long way from the days last August tie-dying pieces in their parent’s garage.

Now, Happy Soul Sisters has become more than just a small hobby. Jenna and Kayla reached and surpassed many of the long-term goals they set for the business, and they have gotten to a point where they can live off sales from the website, reaching six figures in just under a year.

Their websitefeatures more than 300 different products, including jewelry, crewnecks, jackets, tank tops, shoes, accessories and more. They also recently released a new line of activewear, Sweat Souls, which Kayla said customers have loved so far.

Of course, they still offer classic tie-dye pieces, which come in more than a dozen different color combinations.

These pieces, still extremely popular after tie-dye caught on as a trend during the pandemic last year, bring attention to the Happy Soul Sisters Instagram page, which Kayla said they focus on growing every day.

She and Jenna both attribute much of their success to their platform and followers on the social media app. One of the sisters’ biggest goals was to reach 20,000 followers, which they were able to do before the one-year anniversary.

“It’s one thing that has helped us tremendously,” Kayla said. “Like one of our posts on Instagram …. reached 250,000 people. So that got us so many followers.”

Now, they have more than 24,000 followers, and Kayla said the number continues to grow by 100-200 each day.

Part of this growth comes from partnerships Kayla and Jenna have created with online influencers both on TikTok and Instagram.

They first started working with Libby Christensen, a fitness influencer and Gymshark athlete, a year ago. Soon after creating Happy Soul Sisters, they sent her a package of their clothes, hoping she might share them with her followers.

When Christensen shared a post featuring the clothes, their Instagram immediately blew up with hundreds of followers and messages.

From there, they started working with even more influencers, and the sisters have kept to those partnerships over the last year, especially focusing attention on TikTok.