Unique Cuts Atlanta joins Cumming City Center family

A popular Atlanta area specialty barbershop will be joining the Cumming City Center family.
Unique Cuts Atlanta, which currently has two locations in Buford and one in south Forsyth, will be opening its fourth spot in an almost 4,000-square-foot space at the Cumming City Center.
Anderson Davila, Derek Davila, Michael Perez, Norberto Tascon, Steven Challinger, and the entire Unique Cuts family said they are ready to expand the business to the City Center, according to a news release. The fourth location will offer the same wide range of hair services found at the other Unique Cuts sites, including custom trims, artwork designs, beard trims, and straight razor shaves.
Unique Cuts Atlanta believes that a person’s look must correlate with their image. From long, layered cuts to shorter, edgier cuts, the business’ highly-trained barbers bring Unique Cuts’ client's diverse expertise from around the globe, allowing them to provide every customer with their own unique and perfect look, according to the release.
Derek Davila follows in his father Anderson Davila’s footsteps to create an inviting atmosphere and topnotch customer experience for all the clients to enjoy, the release says.
Michael Perez, Norberto Tascon and Steven Challinger say they are excited to continue the day-to-day operations of Unique Cuts Atlanta, providing high-quality haircuts and excellent service to a whole new customer base at the Cumming City Center.
The Unique Cuts Atlanta team is not only focused on providing the best men’s haircuts, trims, shaves, beard care, and hair artwork designs in the metro Atlanta area, but they also believe in giving back to their neighbors.
“Unique Cuts Atlanta is quickly growing because of our commitment to support our community. We have committed to supporting our local schools, sports programs, and churches,” Challinger said. “This will be our second location in Forsyth County, and we feel so blessed. We are looking forward to serving the amazing city of Cumming community at the new Cumming City Center.”
To learn more about Unique Cuts Atlanta, go to uniquecutsatl.com, or check out the business @UniqueCutsAtlanta on Facebook and @uniquecutsatl on Instagram.