Unique Cuts Atlanta joins Cumming City Center family

A popular Atlanta area specialty barbershop will be joining the Cumming City Center family.



Unique Cuts Atlanta, which currently has two locations in Buford and one in south Forsyth, will be opening its fourth spot in an almost 4,000-square-foot space at the Cumming City Center.

Anderson Davila, Derek Davila, Michael Perez, Norberto Tascon, Steven Challinger, and the entire Unique Cuts family said they are ready to expand the business to the City Center, according to a news release. The fourth location will offer the same wide range of hair services found at the other Unique Cuts sites, including custom trims, artwork designs, beard trims, and straight razor shaves.

Unique Cuts Atlanta believes that a person’s look must correlate with their image. From long, layered cuts to shorter, edgier cuts, the business’ highly-trained barbers bring Unique Cuts’ client's diverse expertise from around the globe, allowing them to provide every customer with their own unique and perfect look, according to the release.



