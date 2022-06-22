USA Today removes 23 stories by South Forsyth High School alumna following audit into ‘fabricated’ sources

A South Forsyth High School alumna recently resigned from her position at USA Today after the publication announced it had conducted an audit into her work and found that several of her sources “appeared to be fabricated.”

According to a statement released by USA Today, the audit began when they received an external correction request related to a story written by Gabriela Miranda, one of their breaking news reporters at the time.

“The audit revealed that some individuals quoted were not affiliated with the organizations claimed and appeared to be fabricated,” the statement reads. “The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified. In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others.”

Miranda grew up in Forsyth County, attending Piney Grove Middle School before attending and then graduating from South Forsyth High School in 2016, according to records provided by Forsyth County Schools.



