'We just want our devices back:' Customers left in the dark as local Simply Mac closes doors

Following online rumors referencing bankruptcy, Simply Mac at the Collection at Forsyth has closed its doors.

According to AppleInsider, Simply Mac CEO Rein Voigt said that the company would be "shutting down its operations and terminating all employees effective immediately."

This statement has left some Forsyth County residents without their devices and wondering how they can get them back from the repair store.

One such resident, Rachel Lewis, explained that her son's Macbook Pro and AirPod Pros have been awaiting repairs since the end of May.

Lewis said her son worked all summer last year to pay for the devices.

She dropped off the devices at a "fairly busy" store and did not know about the store's closing until her son was notified by an email from Apple.

Per the email, Apple was "aware of reports that Simply Mac has ceased operations."

"We are currently working on ways to help you with your repair and will contact you when we have more information to share," the email read.



