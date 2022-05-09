‘We love being a destination,’ Winners Circle Park, City Center among local tourism projects discussed

During the meeting, John discussed a private sports project known as Winners Circle Park, which chamber members, the county and local business leaders had referred to as “Project Homerun.”

“For the last four months, the chamber and I have been working on what [has been referred to] as Project Homerun,” John said. “It will be a 60-acre, privately-run sports-training facility. There will be nine baseball fields, about 20 or 22 pickleball courts, both indoor and outdoor, tournament-sized, a 125,000-square-foot indoor facility which will have basketball courts, volleyball courts, sports training and physical fitness.”

According to a video released by Discover FOCO, the project will open in Spring 2023, will include a hotel and town center with retail and restaurants and will create over 500 full-time jobs. The private park is planned along Peachtree Parkway, Brookwood and Caney roads and north, east and southeast of the Caney Creek Preserve.

Along with John, other speakers were Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, Georgia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus Executive Director Jay Markwalter, Holiday Inn General Manager Amanda Anderson, Halcyon Senior General Manager David Silber and Alisa Tanner, owner of Cherry Street Brewing.

Markwalter said one benefit for having a strong tourism economy was that bringing in guests can lower the amount of taxes paid by residents.

“The beneficiary is really the local resident because of the spending that’s happening, the improvements in not just the development but the maintenance of those tourism assets that has to happen,” he said. “It’s not just about being economic-development-ready, but it’s about being economic-development-friendly as well.”

Several of the speakers pointed to the perception of Forsyth County and Cumming as a “pass-through” between Atlanta and the mountains of north Georgia, which they would like to see change.

Silver said social media was a big benefit for Halcyon, a mixed-use development off McGinnis Ferry Road that opened in 2019, not only for letting customers know about events and new businesses but also for seeing where those customers were coming from.

“In tracking our social media and our followers, we’ve found that we’re not just attracting the immediate customer in Forsyth County, we’re attracting people from the city of Atlanta,” Silver said. “They’re passing Buckhead, they’re passing Avalon and they’re coming to Forsyth County to spend their day, spend their time, spend their money at Halcyon and in this county, and we just love that. We love being a destination.”