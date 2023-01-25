When Lidl now says store could open on Bethelview, Kelly Mill roads

Forsyth County residents might finally have an answer to the question of when the new Lidl at Bethelview and Kelly Mill roads will open.

Many have speculated that the delayed opening is due to labor shortages, inflation, failed plumbing inspections and malfunctioning refrigerators.

While the exact cause is still unknown, Lidl US said it is “[expecting] to open the Cumming location in early 2024.”

Lidl did not respond when asked to provide a specific reason for the additional yearlong delay.

“Whenever we open a new store in a new community, we want to ensure it is ready to go on day one for customers,” a Lidl US communications representative said in a statement. “Our teams are working through finalizing and getting the store ready to go for opening. As we get closer to the end of the year and have more concrete details to share on the store opening, we will be in close contact.”

A permit to build the Lidl was issued nearly two years ago, in February of 2021.

Since then, county records indicate that the Lidl failed two final plumbing inspections in February 2022. But the store then passed all inspections by June 2022 and received its certificate of occupancy in September 2022.

According to the statement from Lidl, local customers will have to continue to wait for what some residents have called online “the longest build in history.”