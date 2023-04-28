Where Forsyth County gets its renewable solar energy

Renewable energy from a new solar project will now be powering homes and businesses across Forsyth County.
Sawnee EMC will receive 10% of the energy produced in a new 160-megawatt solar project located in Clay County, Georgia.
“Sawnee EMC serves its members with a diverse portfolio of reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible energy sources,” said Sawnee EMC President and CEO Michael Goodroe in a press release. “The addition of the Clay Solar Project will enable us to serve our members efficiently and economically while meeting the reliability goals that we support.”
All of the energy and environmental attributes generated by the Clay Solar Project will be purchased by Green Power EMC who will then supply the energy to 38 of Georgia’s Electric Membership Corporations, including Sawnee EMC.
The Clay Solar Project generates clean and renewable energy using more than 337,000 solar modules that track the sun as it moves across the sky.
It is estimated that the environmental impact of the solar site is equivalent to the elimination of 193,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year.
Sawnee EMC is offering a new solar renewable energy credit to allow members to take advantage of the company’s latest solar assents by purchasing the environmental attributes generated by the Clay Solar Project.