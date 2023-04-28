Where Forsyth County gets its renewable solar energy

Renewable energy from a new solar project will now be powering homes and businesses across Forsyth County.

Sawnee EMC will receive 10% of the energy produced in a new 160-megawatt solar project located in Clay County, Georgia.

“Sawnee EMC serves its members with a diverse portfolio of reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible energy sources,” said Sawnee EMC President and CEO Michael Goodroe in a press release. “The addition of the Clay Solar Project will enable us to serve our members efficiently and economically while meeting the reliability goals that we support.”