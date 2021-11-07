Where local veterans can get a free haircut

Helping a hero is as easy as getting a haircut on Veterans Day.
Sport Clips Haircuts locations across the country will host the company’s annual Veterans Day haircut event during which $2 per haircut service will support the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans.
Participating locations will also be offering free haircuts to veterans and service members with military I.D.
Those locations are:
Sport Clips Haircuts of Cumming - Paradise Shoppes of Hammond Crossing, 3280 Keith Bridge Road, Suite C, Cumming, GA 30041, 470-297-3621;
Sport Clips Haircuts of Cumming, 1574 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041, 1574 Market Place Blvd., 770-205-9141;
Sport Clips Haircuts of Peachtree Parkway, 3105Peachtree Parkway, Suite 102, Suwanee, GA 30024, 770-844-9933.
Since 2013, Sport Clips locations across the country have worked to support U.S. service members and veterans transition to civilian careers through “Help A Hero” scholarships to cover education expenses that often go beyond what's covered by G.I. Bill funds.
To date, Sport Clips and its clients have made possible more than $9.2 Million in VFW-administered scholarships.
This year’s goal is to raise $1.5 million, which will afford scholarships of up to $5,000 for service members and veterans who are pursuing an education at post-secondary institutions, including trade schools.
Those interested in donating can also text “HERO” to 71777.
Stores nationwide began collecting donations at checkout Oct. 11 and will continue through Nov. 13.
Sport Clips is a veteran-founded company and is committed to thanking those who serve our country not just in word, but indeed. In addition to “Help A Hero,” Sport Clips offers special franchising options through the International Franchise Association’s VetFran Program, and is a supporter of Dream Flights, the Aleethia Foundation and other military and philanthropic programs.
As a former Air Force officer, Sport Clips’ Founder and Chairman Gordon Logan has a special place in his heart for active-duty military and veterans. He serves on the VFW Foundation Board and has served as chairman of the IFA’s VetFran Mentor Network.