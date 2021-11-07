Where local veterans can get a free haircut

Helping a hero is as easy as getting a haircut on Veterans Day.



Sport Clips Haircuts locations across the country will host the company’s annual Veterans Day haircut event during which $2 per haircut service will support the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans.

Participating locations will also be offering free haircuts to veterans and service members with military I.D.

Those locations are:

Sport Clips Haircuts of Cumming - Paradise Shoppes of Hammond Crossing, 3280 Keith Bridge Road, Suite C, Cumming, GA 30041, 470-297-3621;

Sport Clips Haircuts of Cumming, 1574 Market Place Blvd., Cumming, GA 30041, 1574 Market Place Blvd., 770-205-9141;

Sport Clips Haircuts of Peachtree Parkway, 3105Peachtree Parkway, Suite 102, Suwanee, GA 30024, 770-844-9933.

Since 2013, Sport Clips locations across the country have worked to support U.S. service members and veterans transition to civilian careers through “Help A Hero” scholarships to cover education expenses that often go beyond what's covered by G.I. Bill funds.

To date, Sport Clips and its clients have made possible more than $9.2 Million in VFW-administered scholarships.

This year’s goal is to raise $1.5 million, which will afford scholarships of up to $5,000 for service members and veterans who are pursuing an education at post-secondary institutions, including trade schools.



