Why this longtime Forsyth County restaurant has temporarily closed its doors
Venti Italian Bistro is temporarily closed after losing “key kitchen staff” members the restaurant needed to operate. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A longtime local restaurant was forced to temporarily close last weekend because of staffing issues.