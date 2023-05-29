Why some Forsyth County residents are concerned with Target’s decision to remove items from its Pride collection

Many in Forsyth County and across the nation look forward each May to Target putting out its collection of rainbow-inspired clothes and merchandise honoring the LGBTQ+ community just before Pride Month in June.
But this year, the collection has been met with public backlash, leading to harassment and threats aimed at employees, according to the retailer.
To protect its employees, the company stated Wednesday that it was “making adjustments” to the collection, “including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.” The company has not specified which items were removed.
Customers have also reported that Target stores have moved their Pride collections to the back of the clothing sections, with some locals stating on social media that they first noticed the move at the Target on Marketplace Boulevard in Cumming as early as May 23.
These decisions have quickly garnered concern from LGBTQ+ residents and supporters, including Lindsay Hucko, who said she usually buys clothing from the Target Pride collection for herself, her husband and her two young kids to celebrate the month.
“I just saw this year’s line and love it!” she said. “There was nothing offensive about it. Is it really to the point of telling what others can and can’t wear?”
Another Forsyth resident, Catherine Nunziata, felt concerned that some backlash toward the collection was specifically targeted at the transgender community. This includes posts and videos from conservative activists online criticizing Target for its “tuck-friendly” bathing suits that provide total coverage for men or trans women.
“So there are people who are trans, and they like to go swimming, too,” Nunziata said. “There is a whole market of items available to the community online. But I don’t know, maybe sometimes a person who is trans would like to walk into a store and try something on before they buy it. I think we should accommodate all people who want to cover their bits and pieces adequately in swimwear.”
Others disagree with the items being sold, likening it to Bud Light’s decision to hire trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney as a spokesperson earlier this year, which eventually led to nationwide boycotts.
Several Forsyth residents have reported on social media that they plan to stop shopping at Target altogether, including Anthony Bane, who said he called Target’s corporate office to voice his opinions on the collection.
“I told them they just made Walmart richer,” Bane wrote in a message to the FCN. “As a community we must work together to keep family values. We all can do our part by not shopping in Target until they remove the atrocity.”
Another local, Scott Menz, said he understands some not wanting to shop at Target if they disagree with the values represented by their merchandise. But at the same time, he said he can’t get behind customers harassing or threatening company employees, something he has witnessed himself as a vendor for Frito Lay.
A couple of months ago, Menz said he was delivering products to a RaceTrac in Dawson County when beer vendors arrived to deliver their own product.
“I just start hearing this lady screaming,” Menz said. “I’m inside, and I can hear her screeching and screaming and I’m like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ So I look out there, and I see the two guys who are delivering the Bud Light and the other products that they carry, just taking it off the truck and trying to bring it into the store …. And this lady is sitting there screaming at them, ‘How can you work there? It ain’t right!’”
For Menz, those comments should be directed at the corporation which made the decision rather than employees who are “just trying to do their job.”
“If you feel so strongly, then fine,” Menz said. “Go shop somewhere else. But when you’re harassing employees, to me, that’s way beyond anything that is acceptable.”
Target did not respond to a request for comment, but in its statement Wednesday, the company noted that its focus going forward “is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”