Why some Forsyth County residents are concerned with Target’s decision to remove items from its Pride collection

Many in Forsyth County and across the nation look forward each May to Target putting out its collection of rainbow-inspired clothes and merchandise honoring the LGBTQ+ community just before Pride Month in June.

But this year, the collection has been met with public backlash, leading to harassment and threats aimed at employees, according to the retailer.

To protect its employees, the company stated Wednesday that it was “making adjustments” to the collection, “including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.” The company has not specified which items were removed.

Customers have also reported that Target stores have moved their Pride collections to the back of the clothing sections, with some locals stating on social media that they first noticed the move at the Target on Marketplace Boulevard in Cumming as early as May 23.

These decisions have quickly garnered concern from LGBTQ+ residents and supporters, including Lindsay Hucko, who said she usually buys clothing from the Target Pride collection for herself, her husband and her two young kids to celebrate the month.

“I just saw this year’s line and love it!” she said. “There was nothing offensive about it. Is it really to the point of telling what others can and can’t wear?”