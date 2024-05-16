By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Local lawmakers reflect on accomplishments during latest session
The local delegation with Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO James McCoy at the Post-Legislative Breakfast on Tuesday, May 14. - photo by Daniel Dotson
State lawmakers representing Forsyth County recalled their recent legislative accomplishments during an event held earlier this week.