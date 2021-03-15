Woman’s mobile teddy bear-building store brings entertainment to your front door

Pagano purchased a trailer in 2019 for her business so that she could be completely mobile. She travels to homes for birthday parties and visits festivals to share the experience with larger crowds.

When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, Pagano said she faced some challenges. All of the events on her calendar began to cancel one after the other. She was still traveling to birthday parties, but festivals and large-scale events were all closed.

She decided to bring in Italian ice from New York to increase her sales and bring some happiness to others during the summer months.

“I’m from New York, and that’s one thing that we miss here,” Pagano said. “It’s kind of like ice cream, but it’s dairy free and delicious.”

Pagano said that the Italian ice was popular with her clientele and that she would be selling it again this year, along with her bear parties.

Around the end of 2020, Pagano got the idea to begin growing her online business by selling bears filled with rice, lavender beads and a few drops of lavender oil. Each bear was microwavable and provided kids and adults with a warm friend to help with stress or relieve aches.

“They’re good for helping kids sleep and for anybody that’s got sore muscles,” Pagano said.