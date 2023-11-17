By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘You guys inspired us to create this.’ Ribbon cutting ceremony held for a new hotel at Halcyon
Dr. Jay Darji cuts the ribbon during a ceremony at the new Embassy Suites Hilton hotel at Halcyon in south Forsyth. - photo by Daniel Dotson
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Nov. 16 to celebrate the opening of a new Embassy Suites Hilton hotel at Halcyon in Alpharetta.