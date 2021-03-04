Covid-19 vaccines available tomorrow

Northside Hospital is offering an unscheduled vaccine clinic for Friday, March 5, at First Redeemer Church on Peachtree Parkway.



The hospital has extra doses that have not been used, and they will be using those to fill Friday's appointments.



An appointment is needed in order to get the vaccine, and those receiving the vaccination need to be currently listed as eligible by the Georgia Department of Public Health.



Click HERE to sign up for your Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine appointment.