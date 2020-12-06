11-year-old boy fatally stabbed in Dawson County

An 11-year-old Dawson County boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday afternoon, and local authorities say they have arrested and charged a teenage girl for the stabbing.

According to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson, deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in west Dawson County at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and found one male victim with multiple stab wounds.

First responders immediately attempted to save the boy’s life but were unsuccessful, Johnson said.

Following the incident, deputies arrested a 14-year-old female that they allege carried out the stabbing. The unidentified female has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Johnson declined to comment on the identities or relationship between the victim and the alleged assailant, but stated that the girl will be charged as an adult and is being held in custody under no bond.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate this incident with assistance from the Dawson County District Attorney’s Office.

This story will be updated.