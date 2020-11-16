15-year-old arrested after vehicles broken into, one stolen

A 15-year-old from Cobb County has been arrested after seven vehicles were broken into and one was stolen from the Lennar at Cannon Place subdivision off Bald Ridge Marina Road in October.

According to a press release from the Cumming Police Department, the suspect, who cannot be identified due to age, was arrested at home on Friday, Nov. 13 by members of the Cobb County SWAT team and “the investigation into co-perpetrators will continue.”

Several handguns, credit cards, cash and other items were reportedly stolen from the vehicles at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, and the release said investigators believe “this same individual may have been responsible for several similar crimes in Forsyth County.”

Stolen items from the vehicles were found at the suspect’s home. The suspect was charged with vehicle theft and multiple counts of entering auto and was charged in Cobb “for felony drug possessions based on evidence found at the scene.”

The release credited members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for the crime scene investigation and detectives with Cumming Police Department for the follow-up investigation.