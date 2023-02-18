3 minors arrested for allegedly trespassing at this high school

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three minors last week after they allegedly trespassed on West Forsyth High School’s campus.
Principal Dr. Aaron Archambeau sent an announcement to parents and guardians on Friday, Feb. 10, informing them of the incident. He noted the teens arrested were not students at the school, but they had entered the building during the school day.
Forsyth County Schools and the Sheriff’s Office both stated that they cannot share more about the incident because the suspects involved are minors. All three, however, have been charged with criminal trespassing.
Archambeau explained in the email to parents that he and his team “have also addressed this situation with the West students” who let the suspects into the school.
“Keeping our campus safe is the responsibility of all students, staff, and parents/guardians,” Archambeau stated. “Please speak with your child about the importance of seeing something and saying something to a trusted adult.”