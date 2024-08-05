By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
3 suspects in Forsyth County jewelry store burglary arrested in Ohio after reported string of break-ins across the country
Three suspects wanted on burglary charges in Forsyth County were recently arrested in Ohio after breaking into a jewelry store. Photo courtesy of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
Three suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a Forsyth County jewelry store in 2023 were recently arrested in Ohio.