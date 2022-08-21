6 suspects indicted for sex crimes

Child molestation, rape and attempt to commit incest were among reported sex crimes leading to indictments by the Forsyth County Superior Court in July and August.



Here is a look at some of those who were charged.





William Jason Boyett

William Boyett Boyett, 38, was indicted in August on charges of criminal attempt to commit incest and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor tied to incidents that allegedly occurred in March 2021.

Per the indictment, Boyett “did knowingly and intentionally attempt to commit the crime of incest” and contacted a family member asking “to unlawfully engage in sexual intercourse and sodomy” while in the same house as the victim.

Boyett also reportedly knowingly sent obscene material to the same victim at that time.

In a separate indictment, Boyett and another person were also indicted for possession of methamphetamine charges from May 2021.

According to records from the Forsyth County jail, Boyett was arrested in January and is being held on no bond.





Samuel Jacob Vinson

Samuel Vinson Vinson was indicted in July on one count of rape tied to an alleged crime in January 2021. His case will be heard by Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey S. Bagley.





Daniel Rogers Daniel John Rogers

Rogers, 30, was indicted on three counts of child molestation, all involving the same victim between May and July of 2019.

Per the indictment, the victim was under 16.

Rogers was arrested in March and is being held on a $66,260 bond.





Gordon Davis Gordon Alan Davis

Davis was indicted in July on two charges of child molestation. Both charges stem from crimes allegedly committed against the same victim between March and June 2021.





Larry Southards Larry David Southards

In August, Southards, 67, was indicted on two charges of child molestation.

According to the indictment, Southards “did commit an immoral and indecent act in the presence” of two children under 16 in April.

Southards was arrested in April and is being held on no bond.





Tyler Kauffman Tyler John Kauffman

Kauffman was indicted on one count of failure to register as a sex offender after allegedly not registering with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office within 72 hours of his birthday to renew required registration information.

Kauffman was convicted of sexual exploitation of children in June 2016 in Cobb County.

He was arrested in June and is being held on a $33,040 bond.



