9 arrested for DUI on New Year’s Eve in Forsyth County

New Year’s Eve is a popular night for celebration, but it was also a busy evening for members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
According to FCSO officials, nine driving under the influence arrests were made between about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 and 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 1.
Of the nine arrests - eight men and one woman - five were also charged with failure to maintain lane, along with other traffic charges, including speeding, reckless driving, running a red light and striking a fixed object.
Two of the arrests were for driving under the influence of drugs, with one arrestee also being arrested for possession of meth and the other also being charged with speeding in excess of 100 MPH, having a “young baby in car not properly restrained” and DUI child endangerment.
FCSO officials recommend that those who plan on drinking for New Year’s Eve or any other event to designate a sober driver or use a cab, Uber or Lyft.