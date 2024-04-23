A Dawsonville man who led law enforcement on a brief car chase Saturday evening was wanted on various charges in Forsyth County.
Suspect wanted in Forsyth captured after chase in Dawson County
Latest
-
Drug bust in Forsyth County nabs two suspects who allegedly sold meth to DEA
-
Second student arrested in connection with loaded gun found at Little Mill Middle School
-
‘He would be potentially looking at up to 18 months of restrictive custody,’ local attorney weighs in on potential consequences for student arrested with gun on campus
-
UPDATE: Georgia Supreme Court upholds Dawson County man’s conviction for Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder