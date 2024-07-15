By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
9th suspect indicted in sting operation of men allegedly targeting children online
10302023OPERATION MASQUERADE
Surveillance video image of an arrest made during Operation Masquerade by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy of FCSO
A suspect was recently indicted after being arrested as part of a law enforcement operation targeting suspects accused of trying to meet children online.