Alleged repeat offender indicted on violent home invasion

An Oakwood man was recently indicted in connection with a 2022 home invasion robbery in north Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Superior Court Grand Jury indicted Christopher Wayne Acker, 39, earlier in March on two counts of home invasion in the first degree, one count of burglary in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the robbery.
The charges stem from a February 2022 home invasion of a residence on Browns Bridge Road.
According to the indictment, Acker allegedly unlawfully entered the home while in possession of a firearm and “did make an assault upon” two victims who lived there and “did unlawfully confine and detain [the victims] without legal authority.”
At the time of the crime, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported a “masked gunman” entered the home and demanded the victims inside open a safe, and the suspect appeared to have targeted the victims and had knowledge of what was inside a safe at the residence.
Forsyth County Jail records indicate that Acker has been held since Feb. 8, 2022, on a bond worth more than $110,000.
Acker was previously indicted in connection with the incident in July 2022. The indictment also states the suspect was previously convicted of felony counts of burglary in the second degree and theft by taking in Forsyth County in 2014.
"Violent crime has no place in Forsyth County," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement when Acker was arrested in February 2022. "This offender just found out just how hard it is to hide from FCSO... I can assure you I have no tolerance for repeat violent offenders. Wrong place to try this, you will just end up in jail like this offender. Now to the criminal justice system to put the wheels in motion for prosecution and decisions by a jury of his peers."
According to coverage from the Gainesville Times, Acker was previously arrested in Hall County in 2019 after he and his brother allegedly stole lottery tickets from a McEver Road gas station.