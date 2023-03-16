Alleged repeat offender indicted on violent home invasion

An Oakwood man was recently indicted in connection with a 2022 home invasion robbery in north Forsyth County.



The Forsyth County Superior Court Grand Jury indicted Christopher Wayne Acker, 39, earlier in March on two counts of home invasion in the first degree, one count of burglary in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the robbery.

The charges stem from a February 2022 home invasion of a residence on Browns Bridge Road.

According to the indictment, Acker allegedly unlawfully entered the home while in possession of a firearm and “did make an assault upon” two victims who lived there and “did unlawfully confine and detain [the victims] without legal authority.”

At the time of the crime, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported a “masked gunman” entered the home and demanded the victims inside open a safe, and the suspect appeared to have targeted the victims and had knowledge of what was inside a safe at the residence.