Alpharetta man arrested, charged after making threats on Primrose School in Forsyth County

Forsyth County authorities arrested a young man Wednesday night after he was reported making a gun threat near Primrose School of Alpharetta East. Jack Wade

The Primrose School went into lockdown after the threats were made to ensure the safety of students. Authorities reported that parents of the children attending the school later detained Jack Wade, 20, of Alpharetta at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to Stacie Miller, spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

As deputies arrived onto the scene at McGinnis Village Place, they said that Wade seemed “distraught” as he was yelling and crying. After emergency personnel examined Wade on scene, they determined that he was not physically hurt.

Wade was then taken to Forsyth County Jail and was later charged with terroristic threats. He is currently being held without bond.