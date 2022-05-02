Alpharetta man sentenced for assaulting officers in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

An Alpharetta man who previously pleaded guilty to assaulting two law enforcement officers in the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to 27 months in prison.



According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, of Alpharetta was sentenced on Monday, May 2. Creek was arrested in Georgia on June 9 and pleaded guilty to the charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

“According to court documents, on Jan. 6, at approximately 2:28 p.m., Creek made physical contact with an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department by striking the officer’s left hand, which was holding a baton. One minute later, he made physical contact with a U.S. Capitol Police Officer by placing his hand under the officer’s right shoulder and pushing,” the release said.

“He also kicked the officer. The assaults took place in the West Terrace area of the Capitol.”

The release said, following his prison term, Creek will be placed on 12 months of supervised release and is ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 10, a complainant reported to the FBI that Creek had been at Northside Hospital Forsyth on Jan. 9 or 10 and made comments about his involvement in the breach, including “running up the stairs of the Capitol building and attempting to get inside, … having trouble at the door he ran to because the police were gassing individuals at his door” and that “he was bruised from his activity at the Capitol.”

Investigators were able to confirm Creek’s identity and his whereabouts in the days before and after the breach through his social media pages, comparing photos from the incident and the pages with his driver’s license photo, hotel, credit card and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority records and other methods.



